BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $218.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

