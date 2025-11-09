Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Position Increased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,545,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,307,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

