PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,520,000 after buying an additional 2,417,746 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter.

PYLD opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

