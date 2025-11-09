Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 405 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. The company has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.