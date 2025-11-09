Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,547,812 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,547,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,212,000. Midwest Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

