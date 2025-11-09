Truist Financial Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $421.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $454.00 to $421.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.82.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.46. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.