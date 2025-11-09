Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Position Raised by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,823 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $562.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.77 and a 200-day moving average of $418.73. The firm has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

