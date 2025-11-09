Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.68 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

