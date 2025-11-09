Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Midwest Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $616.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day moving average of $577.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

