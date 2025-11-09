SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 100,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $368.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.