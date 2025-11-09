Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $364.36. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.44.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

