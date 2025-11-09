Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 616.90, a PEG ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $194.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 729.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

