Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of REGN opened at $657.53 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $834.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.