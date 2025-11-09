Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Stake Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,046,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $109,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

