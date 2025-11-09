Rathbones Group PLC Has $78.67 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,985 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $78,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $29,299,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

