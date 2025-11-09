SFE Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

