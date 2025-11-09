Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $125,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.