SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,113 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,389,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after acquiring an additional 110,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,941,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 293,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 222,758 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0811 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

