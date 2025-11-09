PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,843 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $509,875,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.