Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor Trading Up 2.7%

FLR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluor

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $205,080,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $85,327,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 361.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,507,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,838 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 90.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,586,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 755,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.