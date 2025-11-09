iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Position Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

