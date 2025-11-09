Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,929 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $229,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. DJE Kapital AG grew its holdings in Salesforce by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 298,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after buying an additional 164,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,297 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 11.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 10.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,317,866. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

