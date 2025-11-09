Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after buying an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

MCD stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.04. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.