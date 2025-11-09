Midwest Trust Co Invests $24.11 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:TRV opened at $279.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $287.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

