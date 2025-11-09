Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 1,385 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Arete lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $232.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.20 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,941.20. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

