Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $237.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $246.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

