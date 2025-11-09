MARBLEX 1-Day Volume Hits $892.46 Thousand (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and $892.46 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,320,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,694,793 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is www.marblex.io/en.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,320,058 with 261,694,793.25185685 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.09663849 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $939,556.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

