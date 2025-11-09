Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 15,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

