HC Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 55,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 341,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 88,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

