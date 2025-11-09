Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after purchasing an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after buying an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Amgen stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day moving average is $288.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.