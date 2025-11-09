Rathbones Group PLC Has $64.82 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 294.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,036 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $64,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 101.5% during the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $391.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.77 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.