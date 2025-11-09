Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.3%

LMT stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.55. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

