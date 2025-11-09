Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 and last traded at GBX 0.56. Approximately 70,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 326,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57.

Integrated Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.43.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

