Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 407 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $330.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.27. The company has a market capitalization of $550.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

