RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $75.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.