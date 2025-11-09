Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 155.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 7.3%

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

In related news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,169.12. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,993.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 280,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

