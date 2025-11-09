Rollbit Coin (RLB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $119.41 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $119.41 million and approximately $53.96 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,855,741,575 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,856,124,564.8189573. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.0633676 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $453,169.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

