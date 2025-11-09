Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

