iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.