SS Innovations International (SSII) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SS Innovations International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SS Innovations International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS Innovations International -32.10% -34.13% -18.87% SS Innovations International Competitors -435.67% -673.61% -16.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SS Innovations International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS Innovations International 1 0 0 0 1.00 SS Innovations International Competitors 1029 2433 5058 281 2.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.70%. Given SS Innovations International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS Innovations International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS Innovations International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SS Innovations International $20.65 million -$19.15 million -136.20 SS Innovations International Competitors $1.29 billion $24.78 million -4.75

SS Innovations International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SS Innovations International. SS Innovations International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SS Innovations International competitors beat SS Innovations International on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About SS Innovations International

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc. and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.