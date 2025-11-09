DJE Kapital AG Purchases 2,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

DJE Kapital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $499.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.