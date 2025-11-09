InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bioventus and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.56%. InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Bioventus.

This table compares Bioventus and InspireMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $563.83 million 1.09 -$156.23 million $0.12 62.08 InspireMD $7.78 million 9.71 -$19.92 million ($0.84) -2.15

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats InspireMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

