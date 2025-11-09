Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 591 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

