Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

