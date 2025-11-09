PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.0045 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $73.44 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @0xreactive and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.reactive.network. The official website for PARSIQ is reactive.network.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

