1,897 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

