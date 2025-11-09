SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,532 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,807,000 after acquiring an additional 252,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,274,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

