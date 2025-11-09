Savant Capital LLC Sells 27,464 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $201.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.