iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF is HC Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HC Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for 3.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 137,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $124.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $128.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.