Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VOX stock opened at $182.33 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.